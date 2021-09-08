Canadian citizens democratic right

Editor:

Regulations by our elected government leaders using the Covid19 to disregard the Canadian constitution bill of rights is depriving the Canadian citizen of their democratic right.

This election is a turning point to get those who won’t uphold our democratic rights out of government.

Vaccines now needed to keep a job in many places of employment is depriving those who want to work. Those who don’t want to be vaccinated will be out of work. This is a direct violation of citizen’s rights. Citizens bill of rights part 2 B – impose or authorize the imposition of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

Those who make those regulations are indirect conflict of our democracy.

The most direct candidate so far in our area is the Christian Heritage party, Rod Taylor, who in a few lines has put his intent if elected.

H. Wilson Bohmer