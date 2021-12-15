Concerns about homeless community

Editor:

Early Saturday morning, I went to use the RBC Interac machine, and there was a homeless man laying on the floor, sleeping. It did not deter me from entering the facility because I don’t feel threatened by folks that are in this horrible situation. I gave the man some carmels that I had in my pocket, and talked to him for awhile.

He was friendly, kind and honest as he told me that the motel near the mall was closed due to vandalizm. Last week in the newspaper, they made the big announcement of hosting a shelter for the homeless, and yet, I am witnessing this fella on the cold tiled floor, using his backpack as a pillow.

Something concrete needs to be done in our small community, especially during these cold months ahead.

Monika Rush