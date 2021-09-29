Concerns from Village Heights meeting

Editor

I just came back from the open house on the Village Heights Project and was a bit concerned that no consideration seems to have been given to three issues that are important to me.

The first and most important issue is related to climate change. I would love this community to be eco-friendly, or carbon neutral, for example solar powered or geothermal heating etc. All structures also need to be built of fire-resistant materials.

The second issue is accessibility or universal design, it is not just wheelchair users who benefit from ramps etc. Many of us have or will have mobility issues in the coming years. And building with disabilities in mind does not cost more if done at the beginning.

I also think we need, small houses for seniors, or those who can’t afford or don’t want a large house.

Perhaps it is time to do another housing survey, and not rely on the market to direct our decisions, but community need.

This is a wonderful opportunity for us to shine like a beacon and get it right, and by doing so we will attract people who will love our community and stay.

Paula Laurie