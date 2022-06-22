Do you have bad cell phone service in Burns Lake?

Editor:

On Hwy. 16 east of Burns Lake do you have bad cell phone service, suffer dropped calls, no or slow internet on your phone. Do you live around Tintagel Rd. east of Burns lake.

Do you use Telus? I have been contacting Telus for the last two years about this problem. They tell me we need more complaints and reports entered into their system before they will fix this problem.

So if you can, please phone Telus. Phone 611, and put in a report to tech support about where you live in this area and your bad service. They will look into fixing this area of poor service only if they get lots of complaints. So please let’s give them lots of complaints. We pay the same prices as people that get high speed services, we deserve the same service.

Thanks

Cathy Mark