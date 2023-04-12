From a billet parent’s point of view

Editor:

Re: In response to Timbermen story in March 10 issue of Lakes District News

Mr. Prue stated that the team did better than expected. If three or four wins is better then expected than he had a very low expectation of this team.

We started with a four team Western B.C. League, but the concentration seemed to be on the MacKenzie and Kitimat teams and the other two were put on the back burner to simmer.

We went down to three teams shortly after our late season started as Tumbler Ridge folded early on, and the Timbermen were ignored while struggling to put out a full team on the ice, borrowing from the opposing team to try to be fair competition.

Fair play was not on the agenda by having two teams winning and competing against a failed team to gain points for each other. A two team playoff is a joke.

There was no regards for our struggling team with suppling a bus that was not in good working order in -20 to -25 temperatures with no proper heat for two road trips, two rooms in a motel for eight players to share, where some of the boys slept on the floor without proper beds and covering provided, no pre-game supper or breakfast next morning. The boys paid for their own meals, which according to the contracts signed GMHL would provide proper pre-game meals, accommodation and transportation.

Parents provided the rides, meals and rooms for the majority of the away games, paying out of their pocket.

When questioned about the ride and accommodation for their last rip to MacKenzie, I was told by the coach I could keep my billet home if I didn’t like the arrangements.

And what were the arrangements?….No safe warm bus ride, no comfortable sleeping arrangements, no meals provided by team management.

Without the driving force of our team executive trying to make this team a reality the Timbermen would not have had a season here.

Angelika, Mona and Teresa put a lot of work in, putting on a great windup meal for the ticket holders, billets, and the two teams that played that night. At least we know the boys had a great pre-game supper. It would have been a bonus if the owner, who was present could have stood up and said a thank you. But no, that was left up to the team captains and a few others.

It was because of the ladies and gentlemen behind the scenes and all the volunteers that gratefully gave up their time to try to make this year a success that it was or wasn’t.

Marjorie Goertzen