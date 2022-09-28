Letter to the editor

Fundraising tips and how to protect yourself

Editor:

On July 23, a fundraiser was done with proceeds to go to two elders whose house burned to the ground. A karaoke was set up with prizes and door prizes. We believe due to a short notice and the advertising that was not clear enough, the fundraising was a failure.

Although the donors’ intentions were to bring in more money and to give a t least $1000 or more to the recipients, it did not work out. The fact that the donors made only $200. There was no money to give the recipients.

1) Fundraising expense includes the many direct and indirect costs incurred related to fundraiser events. These costs may include the cost of marketing for the event, printing costs for tickets and posters, mailings and postage, public relations costs, and allocated salaries and wages for the employees, (security guards), prizes of fist second and third prize. We did all of this, and it costed $2960.

2) Provide a least two to three weeks notice of the event.

3) Set a goal and provide a written copy to the recipients, in the event that there is a loss, they will know.

4) Write out total cost of expenses and provide a space to deduct expenses

5) In total expenses were $2960. Profit of $200 +$500 donation for security guards from the NDC = (-$2260)

6) Don’t fundraise unless you truly believe that you will make over and above expenses to donate to the cause and have everything in writing.

These tips will not generate negative feed back from the recipients in that you ripped them off. However, hurray and good work for the donors who had every good intention to help.

The donor himself has accepted his loss and has learned a hard lesson.

Jean Sam

