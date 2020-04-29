How much do you care?

Editor:
I am getting annoyed with the number of companies now telling me how concerned they are for me during this COVID-19 virus time. Don’t they care about me the rest of the time?
Regards,
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
