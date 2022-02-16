I am appreciative to front line workers

Editor:

My name is Mary Dennis-Morgan and I go by my Indian name Lady Blue Mountain. I was born and raised in Burns Lake, belong to the Lake Babine Nation. My father was a well known respected totem pole carver to carpentry in cabinet maker. One of the Dennis brothers, his name was Mr. John Dennis. My mother did beading to moose hide crafts, her name was Veronica Dennis. I would like to share my story.

I completed LDSS, I was in basketball, volleyball, and winter Olympic soccer for LDSS. For grad I got the chance to go to Hawaii. I was also in the Miss Burns Lake Pageant when they had that in Burns Lake in the 1980s.

I am fluent in our Carrier language, I received my potlatch name at age 16. “Gokimsas” I am in mountain/Cariboo clan. I was a native dancer in the Ladies Fancy Shawl dancer.

I took care of a dance group known as Lake Babine Carrier Dancers which consisted of kids age five to 30.

We travelled many places where we took first place in parades. We won the Williams Lake Stampede once.

When my mom past away it was difficult for me because within our culture and tradition, a pregnant lady cannot go near coffin, I was eight months at the time with my second boy. I was not able to say goodbye or see my mom in coffin, or go to funeral and burial. So to this day it still seems like mom is out there in the world some where.

I use to weigh 325 in 1994, I had the gastro by pass surgery with the old staples way. From woman to woman I share that no matter what we are beautiful for what God gave us. My regret. In 2010 I got sick thinking a simple flu. I was admitted in hospital, didn’t think I was heading to the worse. I was hospitalized 14 months.

From Burns Lake Hospital to Prince George Hospital to Vancouver St. Paul Hospital. I received the last rites two times.

My weight got down to 81 pounds.

I lost all my hair, my sight, my speech, I had to learn how to walk all over. It was like I got stroke but it wasn’t. To this day I am still on my journey, 14 years of ER visits, I am in hospital now. My weight now is 73 pounds. I chose to fight this illness because I am a mother of three.

My journey along the way I met many people and their words inspired me and I do believe angels come in many forms. And I do believe in prayer. I am so appreciative to front line workers especially at our hospital nurses and doctors who took care of me and especially now in Covid, sadly we all lost loved ones to Covid.

My message is to be a fighter and not give up. We only get to live once and I was blessed for a second chance. I did not choose this illness, the illness chose me.

Sincerely,

Mary Dennis Morgan