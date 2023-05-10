Editor:

When one finds a treasure by accident it is impossible not to share the joy.

Reading I Heard the Turkki Call My Name by Mike Turrki is just such a treasure.

Being delivered into this world by Dr. Holmes in 1951 and spending my first few months of life living in a tie hacking camp with my parents and extended family before moving to Decker Lake for the next 18 years gave me the roots to appreciate some of Mike Turkki’s rural experiences. He introduces the reader to the landscape and history of the Lakes District and then focusses in on Wisteria.

His stories are not only hilarious but shine a compassionate light on so many of the quirks of people, young and old who live in the outlying areas. I particularly enjoyed his stories about his Ootsa Lake School experiences. Pre- teen boys are always exploring and getting into mischief. Their exploits make stories we can all relate to. The honest and tender way he reveals his family though critical moments in time touched my heart.

With the 100th anniversary of Burns Lake looming, this book has a high appeal. It is so readable parents could read it to children and all would enjoy the humour and the historic character of early residents. What a thrill it would be to read this book to seniors in their homes. So many would relate to Turkki’s experiences. Mike your story is a treasure indeed.

Sandra L. Holmes

Clearwater, B.C.