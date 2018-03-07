Mr. Trudeau needs to calm Alberta’s temper tantrum

Editor:

I am writing today about the ban on B.C. wine and the effectiveness of this ban. The piece I am referring to is from Feb. 7 regarding Premier Horgan’s refusal to retaliate.

The ban that Alberta declared on B.C. wine really isn’t making the point that I think they trying to make. The ban could potentially lead to more issues the I believe the general public is aware of.If retaliation happens it could lead to a trade war between two provinces with co-dependant economies. The ban also isn’t “sticking it to the big guys” for banning the export of bitumen, which I believe Alberta is attempting to do, its affecting the small business owners and family owned wineries in B.C. If anything, Alberta has brought attention to the reasoning behind the ban of bitumen and climate change than affect the “big guys” they were hoping to.

The ban on B.C. wine should also bring awareness to the politics that are taking place as a result. The two provinces are acting independently in their own self interest when their decision could effect the entire country, yet the federal government hasn’t stepped in. This ban can cause irreparable damage to out reputation as a country; the federal government has the power to step in yet the provinces are displaying territoriality without consequence.

Ideally I would love to see the government of Alberta and B.C. apologize to each other in the order of Canadian fashions, however, I will be patiently waiting for Mr. Trudeau to calm Alberta’s temper tantrum.

Mykayla Riley

Delta, B.C.