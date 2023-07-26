Our animals need your help

Editor:

The forests around the community of Burns Lake are burning. Lightning storms sparked hundreds of fires a week ago. Some of these fires have grown rapidly and are pushing hundreds of animals and their families out of their homes. There are fires across B.C. and Canada which means resources are spread very thin.

We are running out of emergency pet food supplies, which have been graciously collected and donated by Katie Ernst and her crew from The Good Haul.

We need crates, especially large crates, exercise pens which can be used to contain pets in evacuation centres, as well as live traps and covers to assist with “barn cats” and rabbits who need relocating (we use the Tru Catch 30LTD which is great for both).

We are a registered charity, and your donations are tax deductible. You can donate to us through CanadaHelps (click here) so we can purchase what we need, or if you are donating food or supplies directly you can drop off with our friends at P&B Feeds-n-Needs in Burns Lake or the Link Food Centre during opening hours.

For shipping info and other details, contact our coordinator Cheryl through Messenger on our Facebook page or by text / phone to (250) 685-8205.

Sincerley,

Alistair Schroff