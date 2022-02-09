Response to condemnation of government

Editor:

I read with interest the letter from Colleen Simmons in Lakes District News, Feb. 2, 2022 issue, addressed to Prime Minister Trudeau accusing him of crimes against humanity and causing a depopulation event. I doubt the prime minister will respond but I would like to offer a rebuttal.

Ms. Simmons, you refer to Covid 19 vaccinations as an experimental gene therapy death jab. Gene therapy seeks to treat an illness by replacing a defective gene in a patient’s DNA with a normal healthy gene. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t use DNA. They use mRNA, messenger ribonucleic acid, to instruct a cell’s ribosomes to manufacture a spike protein that triggers a natural immune defense to the SARS CoV2 virus. These vaccines have nothing to do with gene therapy, they do not and cannot alter a person’s genes. You appear to have been misinformed in this regard.

The policies our federal and provincial governments have enacted to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic are roughly similar to the policies of pretty much every country around the globe, many with harsher policies. Your view that these policies amount to ‘fascists pushing death jabs’ implies that you believe governments and medical professionals all around the world are engaged in a global conspiracy to kill their citizens and patients for some unspecified reason. That strikes me as being rather unrealistic.

I could mention that almost all the people still dying of Covid-19 are unvaccinated but I suspect you would dismiss that fact as ‘fake news’ because the media are also in on the massive conspiracy to kill us all. I subscribe to several science, news and technology publications. Traditional media relies on paying subscribers to fund their professional investigative journalists, writers and editors. I can’t imagine why they would want to kill off their paying customers with deadly misinformation, that would be a bad business model.

You make repeated reference to being a God loving Christian as if being a person of faith and an anti-vaxer are somehow aligned. This is not the case. I personally know several devout Christians who are fully vaccinated. Some might take offence at you using the name of the Lord in vain to promote your personal ideas.

Walter Vanderkamp