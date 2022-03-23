Response to editorial about freedom

Editor:

So to say that statements about lost freedoms due to covid pale in comparison to what is going on in the Ukraine let me say the difference is huge.

The Ukraine is under siege from another country trying to remove their freedoms and make them a country under dictatorship rule. Something they do not want and are fighting against and asking for help from the world for. The difference is Canadians are under siege from their own government with restrictions that limit their movements, freedom of speech, and freedom to assemble to name a few.

We as Canadians are usually quick to help others but our federal government has done much to turn us against fellow Canadians using covid as a tool and removing our previous freedoms. The truckers convoy was on point over this calling for restorations of those freedoms.

Government would not listen or talk with peaceful people wanting to be heard. So to reiterate, they are losing their freedom due to an invasion and we are losing our freedom due to a dictatorship move by our own government.

Dennis Firomski