Rights and responsibilities about vaccines

Editor:

Okay, so I thought I had retired, but I guess someone missed the lesson.

One of my favourite lessons to teach in Grade 5 socials studies, was the lesson on The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Included in the curriculum was the need to teach that for every right there was a responsibility.

So, for example, we have the right to free speech, but we have a responsibility to tell the truth. Or we have a right to education, but we have a responsibility to learn. Now, there are valid reasons not to get vaccinated, a weakened immune system being one.

But saying that you are not getting vaccinated because you have a right is ignoring your responsibility to keep your community safe.

In my class you would have failed if you could only recite your rights and not your responsibilities. You would have only learned ½ of the lesson.

Respectfully yours, Paula Laurie

