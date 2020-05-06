Slow down to a putt putt please

Editor:

Every year in our beautiful Lakes District we have the annual freeze and thaw of most of the lakes in our region.

I’ve gotten to know many of them well, along with most of their freezing and thawing patterns. Of all of the lakes in the area, the patterns of Burns Lake I am most familiar. The main reason being I’ve lived on it for close to 30 years.

The freeze, like clockwork usually happens very close to Dec. 1…sometimes a bit before or a bit after, but usually skating by Christmas. The thaw is usually six months from freeze-up, May 1, like clockwork…a few times which up until this year has been getting earlier. Run off causes the ice to melt from underneath and the sun from above.

The wind also plays a factor, especially if the water is high like it is now. It moves the ice and can be quite a powerful force. It has ripped many docks from their anchor sending them adrift. After the ice is gone there is still several weeks where the water remains quite high.

We all need to take a bit of extra caution when boating in and around these lakes. Many homes and cabins can be damaged or docks torn away from unnecessary wave action caused by boating. Waterfowl are nesting in the reeds and grassy areas of the lake…they prefer high water as it keeps many predators at bay…high water wave action washes the eggs or nestlings out of their downy homes into the drink. Getting the boat in the water is an exciting and invigorating time of the year.

Let’s all try and do our part and slow down to a putt putt in these waterfowl habitats and close to the lake homes. I appreciate it and I’m sure the loons, grebes, ducks,geese, bitterns, pipers, to name a few also appreciate it.

Happy Boating everyone. Stay safe and tight lines.

Sam Moroksi

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The province needs to invest in French Immersion program in Burns Lake

Just Posted

RCMP investigating a death west of Vanderhoof

RCMP are west of Vanderhoof investigating a death. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson from… Continue reading

House fire at Decker Lake

A residential home is engulfed and is completely burning down to the… Continue reading

Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

And there have been tournament cancellations

Village of Burns Lake implements zero per cent property tax increase

At the April 21, 2020, Special Budget Meeting, the Village of Burns… Continue reading

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Nav Canada suspends overnight air navigation services at Terrace airport

Airport will not have a Flight Service Specialist working between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Most Read