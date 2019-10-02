The cost of a doctor for each Canadian

Editor:

A family doctor for all Canadians is an insightful promise in this federal election campaign. It is hugely important but will be tremendously expensive.

This is how I see it with the current facts. Canada ranks 29 out of 34 high-income Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries for the number of practicing physicians per thousand people.

Current figures from the British Columbia government indicate that around 780,000 people in the province are without a primary care doctor or nurse practitioner.

I think it is reasonable to assume that the figure for families without doctors is similar for all of Canada. The country’s total population (37 million) is roughly 8.06 times the population of 4.6 million for B.C. Therefore the number of people without a family doctor in Canada would be around 8.06 times 780,000 people, or 6,286,800.

The average size of a family practice in Canada is conservatively about 1,000 patients. If we divide 1,000 into the population of 6,286,800 people without family doctors, we need 6,286 new primary care doctors and nurse practitioners in Canada.

The cost of a four-year medical training program in Canada is $260,000, according to the figure listed in publications.gc.ca for the year 2002, and it is probably around $300,000 today.

So to train the 6,286 new and additional primary care doctors who are needed today will cost $1,886,040,000.

Oh my God! Who has been asleep at the switch here?

Sincerely,

George Magee

Previous story
Burns Lake has flower power

Just Posted

Governments blast NDP over funds switch

Burns Lake mayor Dolores Funk has joined other leaders in criticizing the… Continue reading

Sun about to rise

Southside resident Mike Robertson snapped this photo just before the sunrise, at… Continue reading

Connecting consumers and producers

The Southside Senior’s Housing Society (SSHS) hosted its Connecting Consumers and Producers… Continue reading

Ferry service essential to community, labour board hears

Burns Lake residents hope the regular service of the Francois Lake ferry… Continue reading

Community gets on track

The Friends of the Track held their active and informational event at… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Most Read