The good samaritans stopped and helped me

Editor:

As I was out walking Thursday afternoon, enjoying the sunshine, a car was going by at a good clip, and as there was a puddle there I tried to avoid being splashed and managed to fall on the ice, getting very wet and muddy so didn’t really accomplish much.

A very nice lady stopped to help, and with her son managed to get me back on my feet, thankfully nothing damaged besides my pride. I didn’t get their names but sure appreciated their help.

Drivers please remember there are a few of us that like to walk and it would be nice if you slowed down a bit when passing pedestrians so we don’t get splashed with the very nasty water on the streets.

Kaye Mackereth