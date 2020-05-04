The province needs to invest in French Immersion program in Burns Lake

Editor:

Open letter to Manu Madhok Superintendent School District 91

I am writing this letter in support of the William Konkin Elementary School (WKE) French Immersion Program offered by School District 91 in Burns Lake,

My granddaughter is enrolled in Grade 4 in the French Immersion program here and seeing her progress in two languages makes me sincerely regret that the program was not offered when my children were in school. Being bilingual in a country that is bilingual opens so many opportunities for graduates of our school system and one big reason professionals (such as doctors) locate in our community.

The reality of the region is that the population of Burns Lake is declining, enrollments are down, and consequently the impact is reflected in the French Immersion program. Difficult decisions must be made. However, in order to keep the students we have and attract other families to the Lakes District this program is a valuable investment. Our schools must continue to offer a diversity of programming whenever possible or risk further enrollment declines in every area.

The benefit of learning Canada’s second language is underlined by the diversity of the students in the local program. The WKE Immersion stream has a student body that represents Indigenous, Vietnamese, and African cultures. The parents (and grandparents) of the program are incredibly involved in the school and host the Bonhomme celebration yearly, an event that involves the entire school. As noted in your review more cultural activities could raise the enthusiasm and effectiveness of the program thereby increasing enrollment. This program raises the awareness of the diversity of our country, our community, and keeps our small community connected to the world linguistically.

In my career at the College of New Caledonia I was involved in seeking professionals for employment opportunities within programming areas. Over the past several years, we noted an influx of young adults, who had moved away from Burns Lake, returning with their families. Often the reason for the move has to do with family connections, job availability, affordable housing and recreational activities. Education of their children and health care were among the top considerations when making the move. The fact that the hospital was not equipped to deliver babies stalled many until their children were born, then the quality of education for their children became a focus. In my experience, French Immersion was particularly important to this demographic.

In deciding to curtail the WKE French Immersion program you will essentially discourage the very enrollments you are trying to boost. Your result might be more students leave WKE and head for Decker Lake and Francois Lake Schools as many parents perceive these smaller schools to be better choices. If you are trying to boost enrollment at WKE, it would be a wise decision to build on your diverse program offerings, making WKE an attractive option, and the one for parents weighing their choices. A successful French program might also attract further enrollments from your catchment areas.

One of the reasons given in the report for cancelling the program is based on the good behaviour of its students. Your report states that the “extremely well behaved” students in the French Immersion class has “an unintended consequence” as it “creates a lack of positive social and academic role models in English classes.” This could be turned around. It might well impact the French students negatively to be included in the mainstream.

I urge the province and the school district to continue to invest in these programs, so they continue in smaller, rural communities. I can see, when travelling across the country, why French is subsidized and encouraged nationally with Federal funding. Upon travelling to Quebec and to Ontario, specifically Ottawa, I am amazed how easily people slip from French to English. I have done business there and have noticed how, having these two languages, has opened doors to excellent employment opportunities and rich lifestyles for so many young people.

We are not just educating students for the Lakes District, nor not just for residents of BC. WKE is educating students that will travel the country and the world and, if we keep French in our school, be equipped to do it in two languages.

Please fight to build, and not curtail this inclusive, excellent educational program.

Yours truly,

Lynn Synotte