Too many people scared and worried

Editor:

I am writing this out of concern. I think way too many people are scared or worried about this Covid19 virus.

I am not saying we should be careless, but to fearful or worried is not good for a person. To be sacred or worried is hard on a person’s immune system. It is a good idea to keep your lungs in good working order. I used to smoke but a year after I quit I coughed up my last chunk of gray mucus with a burning sensation all the way. I thank the Lord I quit 45 years ago.

The Lord God has certainly blessed my life with peace as he does for all people that truly love him. I feel sorry and am concerned for those who are so afraid, when God would love to lift them above that fear.

I am not saying we never get sick or die even when we love God but it takes away the fear and anxiety in life. May God bless you as you turn to him for help and find peace and joy in Jesus Christ. Delighting in God’s word leads us to delight in God and delight in God drives away fear.

God bless,

David B. Dyck