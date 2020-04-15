Too many people scared and worried

Editor:

I am writing this out of concern. I think way too many people are scared or worried about this Covid19 virus.

I am not saying we should be careless, but to fearful or worried is not good for a person. To be sacred or worried is hard on a person’s immune system. It is a good idea to keep your lungs in good working order. I used to smoke but a year after I quit I coughed up my last chunk of gray mucus with a burning sensation all the way. I thank the Lord I quit 45 years ago.

The Lord God has certainly blessed my life with peace as he does for all people that truly love him. I feel sorry and am concerned for those who are so afraid, when God would love to lift them above that fear.

I am not saying we never get sick or die even when we love God but it takes away the fear and anxiety in life. May God bless you as you turn to him for help and find peace and joy in Jesus Christ. Delighting in God’s word leads us to delight in God and delight in God drives away fear.

God bless,

David B. Dyck

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Easter Bunny visits Burns Lake

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part… Continue reading

Burns Lake P&B Feeds owner supports Priestly Meats

In good news this week, a Burns Lake business will now be… Continue reading

Land transfer meeting moderator questions why forestry deal was not on agenda

The Province has signed a five-year

Relief possible for Burns Lake residents hydro bills during COVID-19

The Government of British Columbia and BC Hydro are helping people, small… Continue reading

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Most Read