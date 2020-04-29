We are losing our freedom

Editor:

Canadians need to get back to work soon!

What has been done to prevent this virus is more destructive than the virus itself. Many businesses will not reopen; many bankruptcies! People are out of work; people need to have food on the table and a roof over their heads. E.l. is not enough for families. What is this doing to people, families, and our country.

People die of the flu every year. I’m not saying that this virus is nothing but it does not warrant shutting down the world. Sweden never did lock down but encouraged social distancing. Some of the Scandinavian countries have lifted the lock down.

Why does the main stream media [they still have a job] make it sound like the Covid-19 is a death sentence? Why are they not saying that over 95 per cent of the people who get this virus recover and out of those who die over 80 per cent already had underlying issues or were assumed that they died of Covid-19 (without testing them)? Why has the death rate of other conditions gone down?

How come the social medias that are exposing what is going on with this virus are having their reports removed? We are being controlled; we are loosing our freedom of speech. Even in our own country there are plans to control social media according to MP Rachael Harder.

People are recovering very quickly from Covid-19 with an anti-malaria pill: Hydroxychloroquine. This pill has been around a long time and it is also used in treating arthritis, lupus and other ailments successfully. The US and other counties are now starting to use it for Covid-19.

Our Canadian government does not support the use of Hydroxychloroquine and wants to wait for the vaccine.

World Health Organization (W.H.O.) are resisting this Hydroxychloroquine treatment as they are wanting to produce a vaccine. Their plan ID2020, is to make it mandatory to take this vaccine and with it they would implant a chip so that they will know individual’s record of Covid-19 [$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ and control]. The US government is resisting the chip, and rightly so, as it violates our rights. A mandatory vaccine also violates our rights.

There is something fishy going on and I feel like we are pawns by someone w.h.o. wants our money and w.h.o. cares nothing about our wellbeing.

With much concern,

Wanda Wiebe