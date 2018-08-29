We need help; it is a dire situation

Editor:

August 20th, 2018 11:57am Southbank, British Columbia

It’s been twenty days since the Verdun fire was discovered, it’s been ten days since the alerts have been put onto the communities of Southbank, Grassy Plains, and Ootsa Lake.

It’s also been a eight days since I have left the Southside of Francois Lake due to the risks of both the Verdun and Nadina fire. In the beginning, these fires could’ve been easily contained. Due to lack of resources, management, and time, they continued to grow to the point where they are considered out of control.

Many of the locals in the area have made their lives around the wealth of resources on the Southside, and with the ability have been able to make a good life for themselves. In that case it would be incredibly hard to see all their hard work go up in flames. The Southside in and of itself is a beautiful community of people, we are not only neighbors, and collogues, we are a giant family. Respect is a mutual thing out there, everyone is willing and ready to help each other. Which has been most of the case on both the Verdun and Nadina fires’.

A lot of our local men and women have become very intimate with the front line of these fires. All in the name of saving/ helping their neighbors out, making sure that we all will have something to come back too. As of this point in their fight they are need more help than what we’ve got. The help thus far is very appreciated from the pre-existing fire crews we have here. They are all working incredibly hard to make sure our homes are safe.

I strongly believe there is more that can be done to ensure we stop these fires. Speaking strictly from the stance of a very worried local, we need help! More professional personnel, heavy duty machine operators, machines, air support, and supplies; such as gas, diesel, food, and proper drinking water. Just a support system for the existing residents that have refused the final evacuation order.

Please help us out, we are in dire need of help before these fires get worse than what they are!!

Maria X Ahlbrand

