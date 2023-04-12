We’re back and happy to be so

Editor:

The Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts (LDFPA) is extremely pleased to have returned to an in-person format this year following the cancellation of the honours concert in March of 2020, the complete cancellation of the Festival in 2021, and a hybrid model combining virtual and in-person performances last year. While the numbers of performers were down slightly compared with previous Festivals the Association (LDFA) is optimistically looking forward to building on this year’s restart and hosting an even bigger Festival next year. This year the LDFA saw a number of new faces join the festival committee while saying goodbye to others. They are always looking for new members so if you have a passion for encouraging and promoting the talent of young musicians and speech arts performers in the Lakes District and beyond the committee would like to hear from you. Interested individuals will find contact information on the festival webpage ldfestival.com.

The festival relies on a number of financial sources to be able to pay for the many costs incurred each year (rental, adjudicators, advertisings, printing, etc.) one of which is our incredible group of sponsors who contribute so much every year. The list is published in the Lakes District News each year after the conclusion of the festival. The committee would like to add W.E.I. Waddell Environmental Inc. to this list as their generous donation was received after the festival concluded this year. Other contributors include those businesses that purchase advertising in the festival program and those businesses that give a considerable reduction in costs for the services they provide (Lakes District News and Matilda D’Silva Ltd.). Without the support of so many businesses and individuals the festival would find it difficult to continue hosting the event year after year.

Finally, the committee wants to acknowledge the Island Gospel Fellowship for the many years it has provided not only a venue for the festival but, also, it has allowed for the storage of the Lakes District Festival’s grand piano. Unfortunately, this majestic instrument is used only sporadically if at all throughout the year except for the times during festival. To that end the committee is looking for an alternative site that will allow this exceptional piece to be more fully utilized and perhaps inspire other aspiring musicians to entertain the possibility of public performance. Because this instrument cannot easily be moved amongst various sites the location must be considered to be a long term arrangement. If anyone has suggestions or ideas to accomplish this undertaking the committee would be most interested to hear about those ideas.

The festival committee is very grateful all of those individuals, businesses, performers, teachers, parents, and volunteers who helped to bring about the return of public performances to this year’s Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts.

Sincerely,

Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts