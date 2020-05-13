Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The yellow school bus running through the village every Monday to get… Continue reading
Earlier today, a Canadian National (CN) Rail train carrying coal, derailed near… Continue reading
What was supposed to be a year-long exchange experience, turned into an… Continue reading
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) launched a study in October 2019,… Continue reading
On May 1, the federal government issued an order-in-council to ban over… Continue reading
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work
Database of health, work impacts to guide public health
After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone
Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.
On May 1, the federal government issued an order-in-council to ban over…
COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet
What was supposed to be a year-long exchange experience, turned into an…
The May 6 announcement made by Premier John Horgan, regarding B.C.’s restart…
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) launched a study in October 2019,…
On April 30, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the federal and provincial…
Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.