Denim and Leather

Retro fashions in black and white photography

  • Apr. 13, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny McKinney Photography by Darren Hull

Boulevard visits Mike’s British Repairs at Hillcrest Garage to take a trip back to the early ’90s. Bring on the retro leather, and denim with lighter washes, higher waists and wider legs.

Motorcycle jacket by Papillon ($229) and shorts by One Teaspoon ($115), both from Bia Boro.

Denim jacket by Guess ($108) from Hudson’s Bay; underwear ($15) and bralette ($13) by Calvin Klein from Winners; “Rolla’s East Coast Flare” high-rise, light-wash denim By Free People ($165) from Bia Boro.

Bralette by Free People ($69) and oversized denim long jacket by Muse Looks from Los Angeles ($166), both from Bia Boro.

Crop-top blouse ($38) from Topshop; slim, tapered jeans ($118) from Hudson’s Bay.

Denim dress by Topshop ($90) from Hudson’s Bay.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Ava Redpath, represented by Deja Vu Model Management

Photographed on location at Mike’s British Repairs at Hillcrest Garage. A huge thank you to Mike

and his staff for hosting our team for the day.

More photography from Darren Hull at his site here.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionStyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Life and Style with Terry Simpson

Just Posted

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

Petition calls government to restrict non-essential travel to B.C.’s north, central coasts

More than 800 have signed the Change.org petition

Northwest mines lengthen crew rotations in response to COVID-19

Northern Health confident precautions sufficient enough to keep work camps open

Bus services taking extra measures because of COVID-19

More cleaning and more disinfecting underway

VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge

Vancouver Convention Centre could help increase bed capacity for lower acuity, non-COVID-19 patients

COVID-19: Stabilizing B.C. care home staffing to cost $10 million a month

Operator survey shows critical shortage of protective equipment

Entangled humpback whale found dead on remote Vancouver Island beach

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

Learning from home may present challenges for young students amid COVID-19

A UBC professor explains the challenges behind online learning for students

Canada unveils $50M boost to help agriculture sector with 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

Businesses could get $1,500 per worker

COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Comprehensive world coronavirus news update.

Health Canada approves portable COVID-19 test that can provide results within an hour

The hand-held device eliminates the need for swab samples to travel to the nearest lab

Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition as of Sunday afternoon

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

Most Read