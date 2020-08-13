Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Checkpoint featured in Coastal GasLink pipeline protests
Burns Lake Brian Mailloux captured a photo of this Golden Eagle with… Continue reading
The Tweedsmuir Fiddlers entertained shoppers with their performance two weeks back during… Continue reading
Work ongoing to determine the project’s feasibility
Introduces two new credentialed programs for Fall 2020
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breath
The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14
Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated
The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis
The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons
Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19
Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night
B.C. Government committing up to $1.575 million for Tulsequah Chief Mine site
Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies
Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk
Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor
Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa
Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health
Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition
Law enforcement agencies facing mounting public scrutiny over racist practices.