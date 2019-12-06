Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday celebrity stylist Kim XO Appelt is helping you shop for the holiday season, whether you’re a last-minute buyer or you’ve been planning for weeks, she has you covered.

Focusing on the ethical and sustainable gifts for those who are environmentally conscious in your life, Kim will help you find a gift for anyone.

Give great gifts this season to those who love to give back.

Ethical fashion is products that don’t harm the earth, harm animals and-or give back to a charity or people in need.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

