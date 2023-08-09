– Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Jen Lewis

Fashion that flows from form to form, somewhere between masculine and feminine, and flies with ferocity. Fanciful flounces, flourishes and frills, from billowy to body-hugging, ruffles and ruching. Fashion that makes you want to move, to express with the form because freedom lives in the space of dance when the mind quiets and the soul soars.

On Djuna: Vintage silk turquoise gown ($375) from House of Savoy.

On Vítor: Flamenco skirt from Lia Crowe’s personal collection.

White singlet (stylist’s own), black and white vintage patterned shorts ($48) from House of Savoy.

On Vítor: Silk “Bleu Blouse” by Forte_Forte ($130) from Turnabout; “Lazul” linen pant in sand by Faithful The Brand ($315) from Bernstein & Gold; tan leather sandals by Ron White ($130).

On Djuna: “Alejandra Top” in floral print ($217) and “Circa Pant” in floral print, both by Faithful The Brand ($327), and both from Bernstein & Gold.

Beige long skirt/dress by Pacini ($310) from Hughes Clothing; “Clement” necklace by Lizzie Fortunato ($420) and “Cornichon” tote by Lola Hats ($512), both from Bernstein & Gold; vintage straw hat ($55) from House of Savoy.

On Vítor: Black dress pants by Ralph Lauren ($28.50); dress/jacket by Parterre ($195), black leather boots by Hudson ($52), all from Turnabout; “Alexo” tank by Samsøe Samsøe ($70) from Bernstein & Gold.

On Djuna: Caramel tulle strapless top by Zara ($26) from Turnabout; vintage black leather skort ($45), black leather YSL pumps ($398), vintage floral bangles ($48 each), all from House of Savoy; “Longing Illusion” gold earrings by Pamela Card ($310) from Bernstein & Gold.

Creative direction by Lia Crowe

Hair and makeup by Jen Clark

Models and dancers Vítor Freitas and Djuna Nagasaki

Production assistant Christina Compton

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



