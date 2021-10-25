Indigenous fashion photographed at Klahoose Wilderness resort by Darren Hull for Boulevard Magazine

Here & now

Indigenous fashion at Klahoose Wilderness Resort

  • Oct. 25, 2021 2:11 p.m.
  • Life

Boulevard visits Klahoose Wilderness Resort, deep in Desolation Sound, to highlight local, Indigenous fashion designers and jewellery makers. Mixing traditional pieces from coastal First Nations with contemporary Indigenous designs, we celebrate the richness of the past with the vibrancy of Indigenous culture today against the backdrop of the breathtaking Klahoose land.

Photography Darren Hull

Styling Sarah D’Arcey

Creative direction Lia Crowe

Makeup Jenny Mckinney

Model Linsay Willier Kendall, represented by Mode Models

Red cape and dress, Ay Lelum; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; rings, Inner Wolf Jewelry; beaded ring, ONLY CHILD Handicrafts; turquoise ring, Vintage; cedar crown: traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook.

Jacket, Sugiit Lukxs Designs by Yolonda Skelton; eagle headdress, traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

Dress, Ay Lelum; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

Top, Sugiit Lukxs Designs by Yolonda Skelton; button blanket and feathers, collaboration by Mona Elliot and artist Rande Cooke, combining a traditional button blanket with a feathered over skirt; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; choker, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

On Randy Louise Tunic, traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook.

Sweater, Ecologyst; pin, Moose Hide Campaign; dress, Ay Lelum; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique .

Dress, Ay Lelum; earrings, Coastal Beads Collective; sweater, Ecologyst; boots, Manitobah Mukluks.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Previous story
Good pasta, good karma

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley, addressed the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert on Oct. 14.
Bachrach visits Washington D.C. to discuss salmon crisis and remedies

Portrait of the Williams family used in a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for the funeral of Shirley Williams and Jovan Williams who were killed in a police-involved shooting. Shirley is wearing a white hat and Jovan is the taller of the two men. (File photo)
Inquest starts Nov. 1 into police-involved shooting deaths of Granisle mother, son

Women in the northwest don’t have access to surgical abortions in the region. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Access to surgical abortions in northwest B.C. a concern due to doctor shortages

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods, reads out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Gitanmaax band blocks MCFD workers from taking six-year-old off reserve