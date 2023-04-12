Life and Style with Brianne Mactier

– Words by Lia Crowe Photography by Don Denton

Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Brianne travelled all over the world with a career in digital marketing, but always knew she would return.

“After over 10 years living away from Ladysmith,” Brianne says, “I recently found myself back here ready for the next adventure. I partnered with my mother who has been a local realtor in the area for over 20 years, and together we created the Mactier Real Estate Group.”

Asked what “fires her up” when it comes to her work, she says, “I get to help people find their dream home. I am incredibly blessed to work with such wonderful clients. I think this part of the world draws in people who are generally down-to-earth nature lovers, and who are so appreciative of this incredible place we get to call home.”

Passionate about yoga, hiking with her dog, fitness, nature, travel and adventure, Brianne also loves her role as president of the Ladysmith Downtown Business Association.

“I love volunteering and giving back to my community.”

Asked what adopted practice has led to her success, she says, “Meditation: it allows for daily peace and minimizes stress. The ability to quiet your mind allows you to sail through life in a peaceful way. Positive energy and manifestation is so powerful! Once you understand and can harness the power of your mind, you can do whatever you desire.”

When it comes to style, for Brianne, it’s all about confidence and being comfortable and classy.

She adds: “The best life lesson I’ve learned is to not take anything too seriously, including yourself.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Dolly Parton.

Favourite artist: Historical: Rembrandt. Current: Klee Larsen out of Vancouver.

Piece of art: Rembrandt’s Night Watch. I was fortunate to see it in person and it made me tear up.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Vintage.

Favourite musician: Neil Young.

Era of time that inspires your style: 1960s/1970s.

Favourite cocktail or wine: An Old Fashioned and Italian reds.

Album on current rotation: Nikki Lane: Denim & Diamonds.

Favourite flower: Dahlias or roses.

Favourite app: Star Walk; it’s great for stargazing and learning about the constellations, planets and moon.

Favourite place in the whole world: Abroad: Italy is never-ending romantic travel. South of the border: Utah is absolute magic. My backyard: Heart Lake perched on top of the mountain behind Ladysmith.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during hard times: Yoga.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Black leggings, black boots and a fun coat or sweater to jazz it up. I’m a realtor so I am on the road a lot, and I love mixing comfort and class.

All-time favourite piece: I am the master of finding comfortable long black dresses that I can dress up or down. Simple elegance.

Favourite pair of shoes: Black boots.

Favourite work tool: Coats with pockets.

Fashion obsession: Jackets.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Boots…maybe also jackets.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: Quality! Pay a bit more to ensure things last. Fast fashion is so unsustainable.

Moisturizer: Relativskin.

Scent: I love men’s colognes; they react differently and quite beautifully on women. Currently, Hero by Burberry.

Beauty secret: Smile at yourself in the mirror. Love yourself.

Reading Material

What do you read online for style: I’m inspired by vintage pieces, so I follow a lot of vintage pickers on IG.

Fave print magazine: Rolling Stone.

Fave style blog: @shopthefaraway on Instagram.

Coffee table book/photography book: Beautiful cookbooks: right now Island Eats: Signature Chefs’ Recipes from Vancouver Island and the Salish Sea by Dawn Postnikoff and Joanne Sasvari.

Last great read: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey.

Book currently reading: Lights on the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali by B.K.S. Iyengar.

Favourite book of all time: The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Young.

