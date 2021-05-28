Life and style with Sue Boschman

– Words and Photography by Lia Crowe

Sue describes her style as classic, elegant and timeless, but not fussy! She’s passionate about fitness, lives by the motto “go with your gut” and is not afraid of hard work.

Growing up in different small towns in Saskatchewan as the daughter of an RCMP officer and a teacher, and moving every year, Sue learned how to adapt to new living spaces.

“Every time we moved meant I had to figure out how to make my worldly possessions work in our new home. I was known to be up late in the evening making things look ‘just right.’ A bit of a perfectionist streak, some might say.”

Asked what aspect of her work she enjoys the most, Sue says, “I love the people I get to work with every day. It has been a bit of a long road, but I feel incredibly lucky with my Lakehouse team.”

And what’s the best life lesson she has learned recently?

“[The moral of] the tortoise and the hare. Slow down. Be true to yourself even if everyone else around you is on hyper speed.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Andreza at Bia Boro.

Favourite artist or piece of art: Most of the art we own is from Canadian artists. The one we bought on our first anniversary by Don Li-Leger called “You still make me feel brand new” is still my favourite 25 years later.

Era of time that inspires your style: I would have to say the ’70s. Love the music, the vibe.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Ex Nihilo 2018 Pinot Noir Reserve.

Favourite flower: Tulip—spring is my favourite time of the year.

Favourite restaurant: Many! RauDZwaterfront wines kelowna

(sitting at the bar with a fresh fruit cocktail), Waterfront Wines, BNA.

Favourite city to visit: New York.

Favourite place in the whole world: Maui. Kihei in particular. Love our old hotel on the beach—The Hale Pau Hana.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Walks with our dog, talking about our day with family while making dinner at home, remembering to focus on the good that happened in the day, not the negatives.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Canadian House + Home, Architectural Digest and Elle Décor.

Fave style blog: Lisa Sherry is my new obsession.

Coffee table book/photography book: Elephants in Heaven by Joachim Schmeisser.

Last great read: 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey. It’s a heavy read. Try the teen version…it will do the trick!

Book currently reading: The past five years have been extremely busy, so time for a good book is hard to come by. However, I always have time for a good cookbook. I’m anxiously awaiting the new Whitewater Cooks Together Again by Shelley Adams.

Favourite book of all time: An easy read but The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein.

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: Jeans!

Favourite pair of shoes: My New Balance running shoes.

Favourite work tool: My MacBook.

Moisturizer: Eminence Organic Skin Care.

Scent: Le Labo.

Must have hair product: Davines (get it at Orah Spa + Salon).

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



