Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

The London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest has submissions heaping in from all across Western Canada. Last year, Black Press Media received more than 25,000 photos highlighting spectacular sceneries, diverse wildlife, hip portraits, and more to win the grand prize.

This year offers a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Participants have a choice to submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, love where you live, festivals and events, and for those keen on taking photos with their phone, there is a mobile entry category as well.

Banff, Alberta by Lynelle Schroeder
Chilliwack, BC Paul Kendall
Terrace, BC by Raechel Tupman
Lighthouse Park, BC by Brendan Johnson
Emerald Lake Lodge Field B.C. Ted McConnell
Chilliwack, BC photo by Nikki McIntosh
Emerald Lake, BC Photo by Kristy Trimmer
Salmon Arm BC Lorne Barnes
Kelowna BC mission creek Rick Hutchings

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking… Continue reading

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

Dark history behind Burns Lake railway

Surveyors laying out a route for the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway encountered… Continue reading

New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro. Scammers… Continue reading

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, 'Magic Wand' vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.'s role should be considered in guard's alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

