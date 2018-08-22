Art camp fun

Twenty six young people between the ages of six and 13 attended three days of arts and crafts workshops last week, taught by three local artists: Amy Dash, Lorna Hannett and Jill Elliott, and by Lakes District Secondary School student Emma Moore. The workshops were sponsored by the Lakes District Arts Council, and hosted by Linda Uchacz at Yarn and Sew On. A participant’s grandmother said, “My granddaughter had a wonderful time at camp and looked forward to the projects and seeing the staff every day. She wished it was longer.” (Submitted photos)

 

