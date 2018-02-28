Arts council keeping busy

Lakes District Arts Council AGM

The thirteenth annual general meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council will be held on Feb. 28, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Burns Lake Library basement. All members and interested community members are welcome. Help us keep arts and cultural events and youth projects happening in the Lakes District.

Coffee House at the Lakeside Multiplex

The next coffee house of the 17/18 season takes place at 7:00 p.m. on March 2 at the Lakeside Multiplex. The event features local entertainers and a great selection of home-baked treats, plus coffee, tea and juice at intermission. Admission is $5, and all proceeds go to the Burns Lake Citizens on Patrol Society. For information about performing, e-mail Jim Loeb at james_loeb@hotmail.com.

Derina Harvey Band at the LDSS MPR

The last performance in the Lakes District Arts Council’s twelfth season takes place on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. sharp in the multipurpose room at LDSS.

The Derina Harvey Band will perform Maritime music, and present a rockin’ East Coat ‘kitchen party’. Fearless front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Alberta-based Celtic-rock act, who offer an authentic east-coastexperiencewith a fresh take on traditional tunes as well as the band’s own original jigs and reels. Their rocky, rhythmic undertow is layered with guitars and fiddle, and topped by Derina’s powerful voice. These transplanted east-coasters have earned a reputation with their high-energy live show, leaving many an audience out-of-breath and hollering from their seats!

Lorna Hannett is the visual artist who will be presenting her artwork before the show and at intermission at the Derina Harvey Band performance. If you don’t know Lorna’s work, or even if you do, you may want to check out her website at: https://lornahannett.com

And … the LDAC will be announcing our thirteenth (lucky!) performing arts season at the Derina Harvey Band performance. You won’t want to miss it!

Tickets for the Derina Harvey Band show are now on sale at Process 4 circle arts Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery, and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of the performance. Watch for our ads in the Lakes District News, and look for LDAC posters around town.

To learn more about the Derina Harvey Band, click on this website link: https://www.derinaharvey.com/home