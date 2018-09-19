Be bear aware

It’s that time of year again when bears are trying to put on as much weight as they can in order to hibernate in the winter time. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service reminds residents to “clean up their yards,” making sure there are no attractants left. (Gunter Hoehne photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Municipal Election
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us