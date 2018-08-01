Burns Lake enjoys musical ride

The Lakes District Fall Fair recently brought in the RCMP Musical ride for the community of Burns Lake. There were two shows – the second show was completely sold out. Over 1500 local residents came out to watch the show. The RCMP Musical ride consists of 32 riders and their horse – all of which are actual RCMP officers. The musical ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between the months of May and October. They help raise thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profit organizations. (Laura Blackwell photos)

 

Previous story
WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

Areas south and west of François Lake affected

Shovel Lake wildfire continues to grow

The fire remains zero per cent contained

Lightning reportedly caused 65 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

Burns Lake to have a new flag design

Council currently choosing between four options

Burns Lake’s food bank builds Community Kitchen Garden

Volunteers have spent over 400 hours building the new garden

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

The cause of infection is unknown, but parents suspect it came from deer feces

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

Feds ease carbon tax thresholds

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Quebec have carbon pricing plans expected to meet requirements for 2019

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive ‘98 B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to be cut

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Most Read

  • Burns Lake enjoys musical ride

    The Lakes District Fall Fair recently brought in the RCMP Musical ride…