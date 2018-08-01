Burns Lake enjoys musical ride

The Lakes District Fall Fair recently brought in the RCMP Musical ride for the community of Burns Lake. There were two shows – the second show was completely sold out. Over 1500 local residents came out to watch the show. The RCMP Musical ride consists of 32 riders and their horse – all of which are actual RCMP officers. The musical ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between the months of May and October. They help raise thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profit organizations. (Laura Blackwell photos)