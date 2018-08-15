Bev Hughes Highland Dancers, Julia and Nicole Hamp, Laurie Wilson and Aurora Finch have just recently returned from Scotland. With them, they brought home a total of 49 medals which they won at the four competitions they enter throughout Scotland. Without the generous support of the community of Burns Lake this trip would not have been possible. (Submitted photo)

Highland dancers win big

Shovel Lake expanded evacuation order

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an expanded Evacuation Order and… Continue reading

Helping hands

Fire fighters from Delta, Sooke, White Rock, Sydney, Courtney and Qualicum Beach… Continue reading

29th anniversary of the missing Jack family

Tortured family begs tipper to come forward

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Police seek tipster in Jack family’s case

The Cheslatta family went missing 29 years ago

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

Quebec sets aside $900 million for companies hurt by U.S. tariffs

Premier Philippe Couillard says his government will make $863 million available over five years

East Coast painter and subversive feminist, Mary Pratt dies

Pratt passed away at the age of 83

B.C. woman set for trial in Alberta as animal cruelty investigation continues in home province

Karin Adams was discovered with eight dogs in Alberta weeks after having 16 dogs seized in Quesnel

B.C. company patents Sasquatch, the country’s first homegrown hops plant

Created by Hops Connect, Sasquatch hops are being grown commercially for the first time in B.C.

Farmers ponder impact of alternatives to pesticides being banned

The nicotine-based pesticides scientists have linked to a rising number of honey bee deaths will be phased out of use in Canada over a three year period starting in 2021.

Time to kick maverick Tory MP Maxime Bernier out of caucus, Scheer urged

Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is taking issue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s oft-repeated message of diversity in Canada, calling it a form of “radical multiculturalism.”

Thousands of police officers expected at regimental funeral in Fredericton

Two civilians were killed in a shooting in Fredericton that also claimed the lives of two police officers.

2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

The pair’s escape has transit police reminding commuters to report unusual behaviour

