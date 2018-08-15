Highland dancers win big

Bev Hughes Highland Dancers, Julia and Nicole Hamp, Laurie Wilson and Aurora Finch have just recently returned from Scotland. Withthem, they brought home a total of 49 medals which they won at the four competitions they enter throughout Scotland. Without thegenerous support of the community of Burns Lake this trip would not have been possible. (Submitted photo)
