A fund to support local communities impacted by wildfires

The Burns Lake and District Community Foundation has created the Lakes District and Fraser Lake Wildfire Disaster Relief Fund to provide support for community groups impacted by wildfires.

This fund has been launched thanks to a $100,000 inaugural donation from Rio Tinto BC Works.

Gareth Manderson, general manager, Rio Tinto BC Works said, “As a company, Rio Tinto is committed to helping with relief efforts in the region. In this effort, Rio Tinto is donating $100,000 to the Burns Lake and District Community Foundation. We are working with the Burns Lake Community Foundation to ensure 100% of the fund will be delivered to impacted communities in the area. We hope that our donation will help provide some relief to our communities that are having to deal with these destructive fires. Our thoughts are with the people who have been impacted by the fires.”

The fund will provide financial support to registered non-profit organizations located in Fraser Lake and Lakes District who are impacted by the wildfires or who are providing wildfire disaster relief in the area. Applications for the fund will be managed through the Burns Lake and District Community Foundation. Details on eligibility and the application process are available online at: www.burnslakecommunityfoundation.org.

Individuals and organizations who would like to contribute to the fund can donate at any Bulkley-Valley Credit Union branch, the Lakes District Maintenance office in Burns Lake and the CIBC branches in Fraser Lake and Burns Lake. Please make cheques payable to the Burns Lake and District Community Foundation

Bernice McGee, chair, Burns Lake and District Community Foundation said, “The dollars from the wildfire relief fund will provide much needed resources to community organizations who have been impacted by wildfires in our area. We are very thankful for the generous donation by Rio Tinto and are honoured to be administering the fund for our communities.

