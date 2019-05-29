Award winners include Lincoln Edward (L) who won second place with 5 3/4”, Manfred Baron (C) who won first place with 3 7/8”, and Ron Edward (R) who won third place with 5 7/8”. Dawson Byman (not pictured) placed fourth with a 6 3/16”. (Karla Matson photos)

Aiming for the 1000 Yard Shoot

The Tweedsmuir Park Rod and Gun Club held its annual 1000 Yard Shoot event at the club’s Long Range in Burns Lake on May 24-26.

In the Men’s Sporting Rifle category Bill Watt took first place, followed by James Watt in second, and Manfred Barron in third. In Men’s Heavy Barrel Manfred won first place, Lincoln Edward second and Ron Edward third.

In Lady’s Sporting Rifle Jade Rogers came first, Karla Matson second and Karen Stevenson third.

In the Lady’s Heavy Barrel, Dallas Matson got first place, Jade Rogers second and Shyann Abbinett third.

In Unlimited, Shane Krikke came first, Lincoln Edward second and Brad Waddell third.

In the Senior High Aggregate Score, Lincoln Edward, Nicole Krikke and Jade Rogers all got 136, with the Shoot Off tallies coming to 86, 85 and 81 respectively.

Jeff Verduzco won the Standing Gong shoot.

In the Hunter Class, Rocky Sayles came first, Manfred Barron second and Lincoln Edward third. In the Junior (13-18) Boys and Girls, Shyann Abbinett came first, Hyatt Verduzco second and Dawson Byman third.

In the Low Aggregate Group, Manfred Barron won first place, Lincoln Edward second and Jade Rogers third.

In the Junior Low Aggregate Group, Shyann Abbinett came first, Dawson Byman second and Hyatt Verduzco third.

The Top Gun in the Overall Low Aggregate Group went to Lincoln Edward. In the Junior High Aggregate Scores, Hyatt Verduzco was first, Shyann Abbinett second and Dawson Byman third. Miranda Telford won the Egg Shoot.

In the Team Shoot, the winners were Team 2, comprised of Manfred Barron, Dawson Byman, Don Stevenson, Gary Eakin, Lonny Billington and Carol Blackwell.

