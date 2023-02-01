Burns Lake Court House. (File photo)

Bevan comes to terms in Burns Lake court

Sexual assault trial ends

(With files by Eddie Huband)

Lucas Bevan, the Southside man charged with sexual assault as well as sexual interference of a person under the age of 16, arising from an allegation made from an incident in Southbank on May 8, 2021, has been found not guity.

Bevan, born in 2002, was in Burns Lake Provincial Court starting Jan. 24, with proceedings carrying on until Jan. 26 when the verdict was rendered.

“The Bevan case was resolved when the accused agreed to be bound by the terms of a preventative recognizance pursuant to the provisions of s. 810.1 of the Criminal Code,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications council for the BC Prosecution Service. “The original charge has been stayed.”

This doesn’t end the court activity in Burns Lake related to sexual offences.

In another unrelated case, a date for trial has been set, after a postponement. Nov. 17 has been set aside for the selection of a jury to hear the evidence of the case, and the trial begins Nov. 20. The original trial was scheduled for this past week but was adjourned til fall.

According to McLaughlin, this case pertains to a man who has been charged with one count of sexual assault for an incident alleged to have occurred on Nov. 14, 2020 in Burns Lake.

The identity of all parties involved in this case cannot be released due to a publication ban.

