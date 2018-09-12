Burns Lake residents help The Postmen

Because of the generosity of the Burns Lake community, the Burns Lake Recycling Depot was able to recently present The Postmen with a $1,277 cheque to support wildfire evacuees and frontline workers. The depot will still be accepting donations for The Postmen. (Submitted photo)
