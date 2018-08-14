Cheslatta Carrier Nation steps up to help

Due to the recent wildfires, Cheslatta Carrier Nation is extending a huge helping hand to people or agencies in need.

Chief Corrina Leween said, “In light of what we are all involved right now Cheslatta is being proactive in assisting the entire community even though we are trying to bury one of elders at the moment we still always come together and try to be proactive instead of reactive, it is one of our strengths. The whole Southside is a huge community this is a catastrophe and we are trying to help out as much as we can. It has been so nice that our off reserve members are calling and asking if they can help us and it was generous of Lake Babine Nation to extend an offer to us for the use of their community hall if needed.”

Here is the contact information plus what services Cheslatta Carrier Nation are offering.

Log and Equipment Storage

Cheslatta Carrier Nation is providing their Industrial Site at Ootsa Lake for equipment and log storage for industry and community. They are also providing equipment to off-load logging trucks. As of today, dozens of loads of loads have been stored and intake is 24/7. Many pieces of equipment have been parked on site. Decked logs are being watered by CCN personnel using pumps supplied by Fraser Lake Sawmills.

Contact James Rakochy 250 692-9954 jrakochy@cheslatta.com

Ted Jack 250 692-0948 tjack@cheslatta.com

Marine Services (tugs, barges and boats)

Cheslatta Carrier Nation owns and operates a tug and barge marine service at East Ootsa (Ice Bridge barge crossing). Provides access to South Ootsa and Chelaslie area. Crew and work boats may also be available.

Contact James Rakochy 250 692-9954 jrakochy@cheslatta.com or

Ted Jack 250 692-0948 tjack@cheslatta.com

Food and Water

Cheslatta Carrier Nationis providing soup, sandwiches and water at their Training Centre at Danskin. At this point they are open from 8am – 4:00pm. Commencing later today, CCN is providing 2 Porta Potties at the Danskin site for the convenience of the emergency personnel and community.

Contact Shelley Wall 250 692-0661 swall@cheslatta.com

Internet Communications

Cheslatta Carrier Nation is offering their computer lab with (12) desk top computers equipped with high speed internet service (25mb) to fire service/emergency personnel and Southside community residents at the Cheslatta Training Centre at Danskin.

Contact Shelley Wall 250 692-0661 swall@cheslatta.com

Automotive and Mechanical Service

Cheslatta Carrier Nation owned Danskin Garage is offering tire change and emergency automotive service to those effected by the wildfires free of charge to emergency personnel and residents.

Danskin Garage 250 694-3318 tim@plesko.ca

Emergency Equipment Staging Area At Danskin

Cheslatta Carrier Nation is offering the Danskin Industrial Site for a staging area for emergency equipment and supplies.

Contact James Rakochy 250 692-9954 jrakochy@cheslatta.com or Mike Robertson 250 694-3334 at CCN offices. mrobertson@cheslatta.com

