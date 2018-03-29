Fatal collison Alexis Creek, Williams Lake

On Thursday March 29 2018 at 10:58 AM, Alexis Creek RCMP and Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on highway 20 in Hanceville.

The crash, involving a fuel truck and a passenger car happened near the top of Lee’s Hill. One person has died and another person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The investigation is in the early stages and details of the crash are limited. Police continue to work to determine the contributing factors. Highway 20 is currently closed to all traffic as the investigation continues.

Wanted: Prince George property crime offenders

