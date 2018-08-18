Former Burns Lake resident arrives with food donations

Dave McKay drove in from Hinton, Alberta with a truck full of donated food. With him is Chantal Tom, the general manager of the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation, one of several organizations sponsoring meals at the Burns Lake Band’s Gathering Place facility. Contributed photo

When a former Burns Lake resident now living in Hinton heard of the effects of wildfires sweeping through where he used to live, he sprang into action.

Dave McKay got into his truck, parked it at the Walmart in Hinton and began telling people he was collecting food donations for the Lakes District.

And when it was full, McKay started driving west, arriving in Burns Lake in the early morning hours of Aug. 17.

The donations have since been unloaded at the Burns Lake Band’s Gathering Place building where meals are being provided for evacuees and firefighters.

Breakfasts come courtesy of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, lunches courtesy the Lake Babine Nation and dinners the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation.

Accommodation space is also being made available at The Gathering Place and at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Center at the Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake.