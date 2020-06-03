Happy June, LDAC friends

Big day in B.C., as many kids go back to school today for the first time since mid-March. All good wishes to students, families and staff members in the Lakes District and all across BC. We’re sure it will go well.

Virtual concert #12 is ready and waiting. First, comments we have received in the last week:

“Thank you for the link to the great performances. I really enjoyed the Cheng2 Duo ‘Nocturnal Notes’. Beautiful music very skillfully played in an enchanting atmosphere. What a talented brother and sister team introducing their pieces in French and in English. What a great Canadian asset these two are!!”

“These virtual concerts just seem to get more and more amazing. Concert #11 was a deliciously good time! The Great Canadian Songbook was reminiscent of many popular Canadian artists whose songs we still cherish. The Dancers of Damelahamid are constantly growing and creating more and more challenging productions, which they present professionally to audiences around the world. I have been fortunate to enjoy their productions of ‘Flicker’, ‘Spirit Transforming’, and ‘Minowin’, and they have been breathtaking! And then came Rick Scott – what a warm and loveable human being he is! I hope he continues to perform from his porch! And for dessert, Cheng2 Duo—a sweet ending to Virtual Concert #11!

And we received this e-mail a few days ago from a former Burns Laker now living ‘down East’:

“I was wondering if you’d be kind enough to add my name to the LDAC email list. It occurs to me that, as things go “virtual”, I can enjoy a bit of Burns Lake arts and culture from afar.”

And now … on to Virtual Concert #12, and our second offering of Quarantunes. You’ll remember these are music that singers, songwriters, instrumentalists – and dancers – make in their homes, during this time of social isolation. We think these productions demonstrate the positive spirit and energy of artists and their determination that in any way that is possible, ‘The Show Must Go On’. So … on with the show!

Here’s The Phoenix Chamber Choir from Vancouver, with their special Covid-19 version of the Billy Joel song from the ’80’s, ‘For The Longest Time’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpAKcQufacc

Next up, Camden Voices from London, England perform their version of the George Harrison song from the ’60’s: ‘Here Comes The Sun’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xWUL4N26vM

And then, Toronto-based singer, songwriter and pianist Laila Biali and friends perform a cut from her new album, ’Sugar’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKcRBEuJX4Y

The world-wide cast of ‘Beautiful: The Carol King Musical’ perform a 70’s hit from the show, ‘You’ve Got a Friend’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDdxXL6fdwA

And finally, to round out VC #12, here’s a Quarantune based on Ravel’s ‘Bolero’, featuring music and dance performed by students, staff members and graduates of The Juilliard School in Manhattan. Juilliard trains annually about 850 students from around the world in dance, drama and music. Watch this Quarantune and look for famous Juilliard graduates and faculty, and for the indomitable spirit of students who guarantee ’The Show Will Go On Again’. (And thanks to the former Burns Laker who passed this ‘Quarantune’ on):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqzkn-jX-JU&app=desktop