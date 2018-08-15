Helping hands

Fire fighters from Delta, Sooke, White Rock, Sydney, Courtney and Qualicum Beach have all just arrived to Burns Lake. The crews are here with their fire trucks for structure protection and will be spread out throughout the area to help save homes and other structures. (Laura Blackwell photo)
