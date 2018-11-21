High gas prices in Burns Lake

Editor:

I as well as many other citizens of Burns Lake are concerned about the radically higher gas prices.

Gas prices up and down the line are substantially less, as much as .25 cents a litre. Prince George $1.27 a litre without any Cosco or other member rebate. Even Fraser Lake which is 45 miles from here is almost .20 cents a litre less. Vancouver gas prices at over .20 cents a litre less, and they are paying substantially more in transit and other taxes.

Prices in other communities have fluctuated over the summer, however ours have remained constant at a staggering $1.42.9 since the start of summer…..a vehicle with a 100 litre tank is paying over $20 more per tank…why is this…I’ll tell you what it’s NOT is Fair…

Samuel Moroski