Lyle Graham, Val Anderson, Sharon Marr and Michael Riis-Christianson (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Museum day in Burns Lake

May 18 was International Museum Day and the Lakes District Museum held a fun open house in regards to the day. Admission was free to the museum all day and they also had ‘What Am I’ contest, hot dogs and refreshments. (L-R) Lyle Graham–vice president, Val Anderson–director, Sharon Marr–director and Michael Riis-Christianson–curator. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
A man and his dog are travelling across Canada to raise awareness for abused, elderly people

Just Posted

Softball
Burns Lake votes to have Softball added to its roster of youth sports

Marlee and Barb Wilson. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Cycle of Hope Lemon ‘aid’ grant

Gust Braaten, Uncha Valley pioneer, in front of cabin with gun, snowshoes, wolf skins. Settler pioneer Southside Uncha Lake hunt trap fur. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
One of the Uncha Valley’s most respected pioneers

Jenny Pirie and Barb Wilson (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Bringing awareness to ALS