Museum day in Burns Lake

May 18 was International Museum Day and the Lakes District Museum held a fun open house in regards to the day. Admission was free to the museum all day and they also had ‘What Am I’ contest, hot dogs and refreshments. (L-R) Lyle Graham–vice president, Val Anderson–director, Sharon Marr–director and Michael Riis-Christianson–curator. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map