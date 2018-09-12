Nursing program in Burns Lake

It was a historic day for the College of New Caledonia Lakes last Tuesday as 11 students began the Practical Nurse (PN) Diploma program in Burns Lake. The PN program has very specific admission requirements and, for many of the students beginning the program, it was a two-year journey to meet those requirements. A combination of funding from the Provincial Government, support from Northern Health, combined with CNC meeting the stringent requirements of the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of BC , made the program a reality. In welcoming the students CNC Regional Principal, Corinne George noted ”It is hoped, making programs such as this in our community will keep our youth and our professionals in the north.” (Laura Blackwell photos)