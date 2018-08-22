Partial order and alert rescind

A partial Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert rescind has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on August 21, 2018 at 1700 hours.

The partial Evacuation Order to be rescinded is for the following area: A small northern portion of Dahlgren Rd. and Nithi Rd. south to and including 11777 Nithi Pit Rd. (as shown on the attached map).

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for: Binta Wo Forest Service Road (FSR) to a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR. South of Francois Lake to above the Binta Main FSR including Francois Lake Provincial Park.

Including two islands located on the east end of Francois Lake, Lots 2714 and 2713

The partial Evacuation Alert to be rescinded is for the following area: South of Highway 16 to Francois Lake and east of the Tercer FSR to west of the Nechako River.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for: South of the Holy Cross Binta FSR and east of the Holy Cross FSR including a small northern portion of Dahlgren Rd. and

Previous story
Some residents south of Burns Lake refuse to evacuate
Next story
Chief Leween disappointed by premier not landing in Burns Lake

Just Posted

Partial order and alert rescind

A partial Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert rescind has been issued by… Continue reading

Telus lending phones to Burns Lake evacuees

They can be picked up at Carey’s Positive Electronics

Torkelsen Lake Fire evacuation order expanded

Portion of the evacuation order for Island Lake Fire rescinded

Chief Leween disappointed by premier not landing in Burns Lake

“It’s time to erase the red tape in evacuations,” she says

People with permits now allowed to take supplies to Southside residents

Regional district is granting permits on a case-by-case basis

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Pipeline protesters rally outside Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

Situation creates a sense of camaraderie among departments

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Most Read