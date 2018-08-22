Partial order and alert rescind

A partial Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert rescind has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on August 21, 2018 at 1700 hours.

The partial Evacuation Order to be rescinded is for the following area: A small northern portion of Dahlgren Rd. and Nithi Rd. south to and including 11777 Nithi Pit Rd. (as shown on the attached map).

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for: Binta Wo Forest Service Road (FSR) to a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR. South of Francois Lake to above the Binta Main FSR including Francois Lake Provincial Park.

Including two islands located on the east end of Francois Lake, Lots 2714 and 2713

The partial Evacuation Alert to be rescinded is for the following area: South of Highway 16 to Francois Lake and east of the Tercer FSR to west of the Nechako River.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for: South of the Holy Cross Binta FSR and east of the Holy Cross FSR including a small northern portion of Dahlgren Rd. and