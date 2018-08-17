Police patrol for wanted person in Burns Lake

A a man hunt is on, along with tracking dogs in the Forestdale Canyon area west of Burns Lake for 37-year-old Calvin Dyrland,

Burns Lake RCMP Sergeant Shawn McLaughlin said, “RCMP officers are in the Forestdale Canyon area right now, west of Burns Lake doing a door to door visits to local residents asking them if they have seen this person and also telling residents to not open their door to any strange or suspicious persons.”

Last week the Houston RCMP were asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dyrland, who is wanted for robbery stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, police learned that a male was robbed at his residence in Houston. As a result of an investigation, the Houston RCMP arrested 46-year-old Carla Holland and 35-year-old Erin Ewald for robbery. They made a court appearance in Smithers on Aug. 9 and are charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

If Dyrland is spotted, do not approach him and contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

Previous story
Wisteria area house burned
Next story
BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

Just Posted

Police patrol for wanted person in Burns Lake

A search by the RCMP and a tracking dog is being conducted… Continue reading

BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

And College of New Caledonia closes Fort St. James campus

Wildfire evacuees eligible for financial assistance

Urged to register at reception centres in Burns Lake, Smithers and Prince George

Wildfire update for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Shovel Lake: 68,375 hectares - yesterday 50,831 hectares The Shovel Lake wildfire… Continue reading

Southern B.C. crews respond to wildfire threat in northwestern B.C.

International firefighters also arriving

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

RCMP cleared after woman fatally overdoses on fentanyl

Charges not recommended after IIO says woman appears to have brought fentanyl into her cell

21% of people admit to being addicted to their phone: poll

Smartphone usage surpasses TV time in B.C. homes, a new survey suggests

RCMP pushing for evacuation order in Fort St. James

All children must leave

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

Coffee chain plans to open 1,500 stores in Asia over the next decade

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

Most Read